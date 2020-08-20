STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No scope for further probe in Kaviyoor case, CBI tells Kerala High Court

The repeated orders by the Special Court for further investigation are an abuse of process of the court, submitted the CBI

Published: 20th August 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters.

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court seeking to quash the Thiruvananthapuram CBI Special Court's order rejecting the investigation report in the sensational Kaviyoor case for the fourth time. The Special Court had also directed the CBI to conduct another probe and file a report again.

The case pertains to the alleged suicides of a five-member family including the parents and three children after consuming poison at Kaviyoor in Pathanamthitta district on September 28, 2004. The parents were aged 40 and 35. The children of the family include two girls aged 15 and eight and a boy aged six. The probe had revealed that the 15-year-old girl was sexually exploited 72 hours prior to death.

According to the CBI, there was no scope for a further probe in the case. The investigation had found that Latha Nair, who was involved in the Kiliroor sex scandal, had abetted the suicide of Narayan Namboothiri and his family of five and hence the charge sheet was filed by CBI against her on November 29, 2005, for the offence under section 306 of the IPC.

When the investigation officer reported that he has not received any further evidence either oral or documentary, there is no scope for a further order for investigation on the same points already investigated and reported. The repeated orders for further investigation are an abuse of process of the court, submitted the CBI.

