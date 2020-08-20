Trivandrum airport privatization: Kerala govt calls urgent all-party meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has called an urgent online all-party meeting to discuss the developments related to the Trivandrum International Airport. The meeting was called in the backdrop of the Centre's decision to award the airport to Adani Group which won the bid, disregarding protests by the state government.

The Centre has awarded the rights of the Trivandrum airport to Adani at a time when litigation related to privatization of the airport is under the consideration of the High Court following a Supreme Court directive.

The Centre has awarded the airport to Adani in the wake of the delay in the High Court considering the petitions of the state and Airports Authority of India employees union challenging the privatization due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The all-party meeting would explore the possibility of taking forward the legal battle related to privatisation, along with other measures including not cooperating with the Centre.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “In view of the unilateral decision taken by the Union government without giving any credence to the cogent arguments put forward by the state government, it will be difficult for us to offer co-operation to the implementation of the decision, which is against the wishes of the people of the state.” He also requested his good self to intervene at this stage so that the decision taken now is reconsidered.