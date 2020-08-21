STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Breaching Covid norm, CPM & IUML workers clash in Perambra fish market

Published: 21st August 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

CPM and IUML workers clashing at Perambra fish market in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Workers of CPM and IUML clashed with each other at the fish market in Perambra on Thursday morning, breaching Covid protocol. The incident forced the district administration to clamp CrPC Section 144 in wards 5 and 15 of Perambra grama panchayat, shut down the fish market and send around 200 people into quarantine.

The trigger for the incident is said to be the slugfest between the two parties after five workers from STU, IUML’s trade union wing, joined the CITU fold.

The STU-controlled fish market allegedly denied selling space to CITU fish traders and this snowballed into a major clash around 7.30 am. After violence broke out, more workers of both parties reached the spot and resorted to severe thrashing using wooden sticks.

As many as 18 people were injured with a few admitted to hospital. Perambra police have registered cases against 200 people under various Sections including rioting, unlawful assembly and Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance.

Meanwhile, strongly condemning the incident, district collector S Sambasiva Rao has asked all persons who were present on the spot to go into quarantine.

“The people concerned should immediately report to the nearest PHC and Covid test will be done after seven days. The rural police chief has been directed to prepare a list of all those involved in the clash. No public gathering, rally or protest will be allowed in the district. The violators will be booked under law,” the collector warned.

He urged the health authorities to immediately conduct tests on those already having symptoms. IUML has also filed a complaint against CPM in the incident.

