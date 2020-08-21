CM says controversies won’t affect Life Mission projects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: No controversy can affect the progress of projects being undertaken by the government’s Life Mission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. Inaugurating the distribution of onakkodi to tribal people via videoconferncing, the CM said no force can deter the government from realising Life Mission goals.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi has reportedly called for files relating to the controversial Wadakkanchery flat project under Life Mission. He will examine files that are in the custody of the Local Self Government and Law departments.The CM has decided to go through the files in the wake of allegations regarding the deal with UAE-based Red Crescent, selection of a company named Unitac to execute the project and charges that a large sum of money was handed over as commission to the faclitators of the project.

Sources said the CM will examine the files to ascertain if any irregularities have been committed and whether a probe by government agencies is needed into the Life Mission project.The Enforcement Directorate is also probing the irregularities in connection with the Wadakancherry project of Life Mission. There are allegations that Pinarayi’s former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar circumvented rules to get the deal signed.