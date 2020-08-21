STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM’s call to use local flowers draws flower vendors’ ire

According to All Kerala Flower Merchants Association, the statement has shattered dreams of vendors who hoped to make profits this Onam.

Pookalam: An Onam speciality

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement urging the public to use locally available flowers to decorate floral carpets has drawn flak from flower vendors who were pinning their hopes on reviving sales during Onam season. The Covid-19 outbreak had hit the industry hard especially after sale of flowers plummeted with restrictions imposed on pilgrimages, marriage and funeral functions.
The minister had said procuring flowers from outside the state could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Since majority of the flowers sold here come from outside, the request could deal a huge blow to the industry, say vendors.  According to them, the statement is uncalled for and has fostered the wrong impression that flowers are virus carriers. Flower Council of India president Srikanth Bollepalli said the chief minister’s request is highly obnoxious. “It has far-reaching consequences and can put lakhs of small flower traders in Kerala in dire straits. Utmost care is taken during transportation,” said Srikanth.

According to All Kerala Flower Merchants Association, the statement has shattered dreams of vendors who hoped to make profits this Onam. However, the health department has also stated that flowers arriving from other states could possibly become carriers of the virus and should be regulated. “What if a Covid-19 infected person handling the flowers coughs or sneezes. The virus particles will get deposited on the surface of flowers and become a source of infection,” said a health official.

