STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Coffee park in Kerala's Wayanad to bring 10,000 small farmers under its fold

The proposed Coffee Park at Wayanad seeks to bring in integrated and sustainable solutions in coffee growing, processing and marketing.

Published: 21st August 2020 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Coffee beans

Coffee beans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The proposed coffee park in Wayanad aims to bring into its fold 2,000 small landholder farmers in its first tranche, and further expanding to bring on board 10,000 farmers over a period of three years.

This was the key outcome of a four-day 'Negative Emissions Webinar Series' from August 11-21, bringing together participants and stakeholders from academia, industry and the government to deliberate on strategies and techniques to attain 'Carbon neutrality Wayanad'. State finance minister and coir TM Thomas Isaac made the keynote address.

The proposed Coffee Park at Wayanad, which will cover an area of 100 acres and a surrounding 5000 acres of coffee growing land, seeks to bring in integrated and sustainable solutions in coffee growing, processing and marketing. "About 85 per cent of the robusta coffee is grown by small and marginal farmers in Wayanad. A multitude of problems are faced by the farmers in terms of lack of value addition, lack of fair price realization and others," a release said here.

With a projected capacity of processing 10 tonnes of fruits per day, the wet processing unit would be the first of its kind integrated unit in Kerala. "This would be branded and sold as 'Malabar Kaapi', living up to Kerala's adage of 'For Us, By Us'", it said.

Officials said no transformation of Wayanad will take place unless the model provides for immediate economic returns and has people's participation. The Wayanad Coffee Park will have facilities for processing of diversified produces from the small farmers including spices, herbs and jackfruit.

The 'Carbon Neutral Wayanad Coffee Park' is being established by Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Kinfra) and will be supported by Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). Close to five hectares will be earmarked for demonstration of integrated sustainable farming of shade-grown coffee and deployment of state-of-the-art technologies.

V Venu, member secretary, Kerala State Planning Board, Prof PV Aravind, TU Delft Climate Institute, Suprabha Seshan, an ecologist from the Gurukula Botanical Sanctuary in Wayanad and Ajat Mathai, founder of mByom, a consultancy, also participated in the webinar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wayanad coffee park Negative Emissions Webinar Series Coffee farmers KIIFB
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi, several IEDs seized
Kerala: Six-year-old who wowed netizens with drumming skills gets drums of his own
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp