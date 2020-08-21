Kerala's Azhiyur emulates Sweden, starts testing blood oxygen level of senior citizens

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When Azhiyur panchayat secretary T Shahul Hameed learnt about the oxygen parlours set up widely in Sweden to check the blood oxygen level of senior citizens in the war against COVID-19, he found it interesting and something to emulate.

Soon, a survey was conducted in the entire grama panchayat to get the latest number of senior citizens with their age break-up. Senior citizens were classified into three age categories: 80-90, 90-100 and above 100.

Now, Azhiyur has become the first LSG body in the state to check the oxygen level (oxygen saturation) in the blood of its senior citizens aged over 80 years.

"Checking the blood oxygen level is pertinent to the fight against the pandemic. Besides the Swedish model, District Collector S Sambasiva Rao had also vouched for it," says Shahul Hameed.

Azhiyur has 347 persons who are aged above 80 out of a population of 33,347. As many as 28 anganwadi teachers have been roped in for checking the blood oxygen level using the pulse oximeter. The process got under way on Thursday.

"Anganwadi teachers will visit households and check the oxygen level by fitting the equipment on the senior citizens' fingertips. Doctors have given training to the teachers. Three pulse oximeters have been donated for this purpose," said the panchayat secretary.

"If any person has a blood oxygen level of below 94, it will be reported to the District Medical Office," says Azhiyur panchayat president V P Jayan.

According to Dr Shameer V K, Covid nodal officer at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, Azhiyur's model would come in handy once home treatment for persons with mild symptoms starts. Such persons will be monitored by volunteers.