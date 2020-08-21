STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's Azhiyur emulates Sweden, starts testing blood oxygen level of senior citizens

"If any person has a blood oxygen level of below 94, it will be reported to the District Medical Office," says Azhiyur panchayat president V P Jayan.

Published: 21st August 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Azhiyur has become the first LSG body in the state to check the oxygen level (oxygen saturation) in the blood of its senior citizens aged over 80 years. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When Azhiyur panchayat secretary T Shahul Hameed learnt about the oxygen parlours set up widely in Sweden to check the blood oxygen level of senior citizens in the war against COVID-19, he found it interesting and something to emulate.

Soon, a survey was conducted in the entire grama panchayat to get the latest number of senior citizens with their age break-up. Senior citizens were classified into three age categories: 80-90, 90-100 and above 100.

Now, Azhiyur has become the first LSG body in the state to check the oxygen level (oxygen saturation) in the blood of its senior citizens aged over 80 years.

"Checking the blood oxygen level is pertinent to the fight against the pandemic. Besides the Swedish model, District Collector S Sambasiva Rao had also vouched for it," says Shahul Hameed.

Azhiyur has 347 persons who are aged above 80 out of a population of 33,347. As many as 28 anganwadi teachers have been roped in for checking the blood oxygen level using the pulse oximeter. The process got under way on Thursday.

"Anganwadi teachers will visit households and check the oxygen level by fitting the equipment on the senior citizens' fingertips. Doctors have given training to the teachers. Three pulse oximeters have been donated for this purpose," said the panchayat secretary.

"If any person has a blood oxygen level of below 94, it will be reported to the District Medical Office," says Azhiyur panchayat president V P Jayan.

According to Dr Shameer V K, Covid nodal officer at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, Azhiyur's model would come in handy once home treatment for persons with mild symptoms starts. Such persons will be monitored by volunteers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Azhiyur Blood oxygen level COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp