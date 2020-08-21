Onam celebrations to be low-key affair, health dept protocol on cards

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Onam celebrations this year will be a low-key affair, with the health department planning to unveil a protocol for the same. It is after factoring in the high risk of virus transmission posed by packed venues/gatherings as well as confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation that the department decided on this.

According to the health department, the feedback from the expert committee on Covid-19 headed by B Ekbal -- it is expected to discuss the matter in a few days -- is awaited before coming out with a protocol. On being asked, B Ekbal said the government will issue protocols for Onam celebrations very soon. It is also learnt that the department will ask the government to bar events like the Pookkalam contest, traditional Onasadya and associated sports/cultural events staged at offices or public spaces.

“The way Onam is held traditionally can’t be allowed this time around. Any sort of gathering is a risk. Asymptomatic people pose the highest risk in such settings. They can easily pass on the virus,” said a health official.

“It doesn’t matter whether the government recognises this or not, but there is community transmission. The higher the rate of community transmission in the area in which a gathering is held, the greater will be the risk of Covid spread at the venue.” the official added.

Epidemiologist A Sukumaran said with the Covid caseload galloping at an alarming rate, watchfulness will be the key. “These are trying times and a low-key celebration is preferred. Items like fish, flowers, vegetables or just about anything from outside the locality concerned have proved to be a potential hazard,” he said.

Flower merchants seek relaxation

Kochi: The flower merchants in the state have urged the state government to permit them to bring flowers from other states for Onam sales adhering to Covid protocol. Onam season offers a good market for flower vendors and supports their livelihood. A ban on flowers from other states will adversely affect flower vendors, said All Kerala Flower Merchant Association state president V J Thomas and secretary P Premkumar.