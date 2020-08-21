STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Onam celebrations to be low-key affair, health dept protocol on cards

Pookkalam contest, sadya and associated cultural events staged at offices or public spaces may not be allowed

Published: 21st August 2020 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Onam celebrations this year will be a low-key affair, with the health department planning to unveil a protocol for the same. It is after factoring in the high risk of virus transmission posed by packed venues/gatherings as well as confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation that the department decided on this.

According to the health department, the feedback from the  expert committee on Covid-19 headed by B Ekbal -- it is expected to discuss the matter in a few days -- is awaited before coming out with a protocol. On being asked, B Ekbal  said the government will issue protocols for Onam celebrations very soon. It is also learnt that the department will ask the government to bar events like the Pookkalam contest, traditional Onasadya and associated sports/cultural events staged at offices or public spaces.

“The way Onam is held traditionally can’t be allowed this time around. Any sort of gathering is a risk. Asymptomatic people pose the highest risk in such settings. They can easily pass on the virus,” said a health official.

“It doesn’t matter whether the government recognises this or not, but there is community transmission. The higher the rate of community transmission in the area in which a gathering is held, the greater will be the risk of Covid spread at the venue.” the official added.

Epidemiologist A Sukumaran said with the Covid  caseload galloping at an alarming rate,  watchfulness will be the key. “These are trying times and a low-key celebration is preferred. Items like fish, flowers, vegetables or just about anything  from outside the locality concerned have proved to be a potential hazard,” he said.  

Flower merchants seek relaxation
Kochi: The flower merchants in the state have urged the state government to permit them to bring flowers from other states for Onam sales adhering to Covid protocol. Onam season offers a good market for flower vendors and supports their livelihood. A ban on flowers from other states will adversely affect flower vendors, said All Kerala Flower Merchant Association state president V J Thomas and secretary P Premkumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Onam COVID 19
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp