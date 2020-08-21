State Protocol Department under agencies’ scanner

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After investigating the links of gold smuggling case accused persons with chief minister’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar, the national agencies probing the case are tracing the connections of accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith P S with officials of the State Protocol Department.

Both the NIA and Customs are checking whether the duo received any favours from the officials. The NIA has found that the officials knew Swapna well. A few officials will soon be summoned for recording their statements.

“Both the accused were in touch with two officials at the Protocol Department. They claimed the communication was regarding the routine affairs of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. However, the department claimed that there was limited communication with the consulate for the past two years. We are probing whether the officials knew about the consignments that came from the UAE via diplomatic channel and the officials’ statements will be recorded as part of this,” said a source.

Recently, the Protocol Department handed over a report to the NIA and Customs saying that no goods were imported by the consulate by applying for a Customs Duty Exemption Certificate in the past two years. All foreign missions in India have to apply for such a certificate from the Ministry of External Affairs or the Protocol Department for importing goods. Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel had earlier said he had received copies of the Holy Quran from the consulate.

The Customs will approach the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) in Kochi to get a signature specimen of UAE consul-general from the Protocol Department.

“As many as 18 consignments containing gold were sent from the UAE in which letters bearing the diplomat’s signature were used. The specimen is required to check whether the accused forged the signature to send the consignment through diplomatic channel. Our probe has revealed that the consul-general was unaware of the consignments,” said a Customs official.

NIA to produce four accused in court

The NIA will produce four accused persons, Mohamed Anwar T M, Hamzath Abdu Salam alias Kunjumon, Samju T M and Hamjad Ali, before the NIA Court in Kochi. The accused were in the NIA’s custody for four days. They were buyers and financiers of the smuggled gold. NIA has arrested 20 persons in the case till now.