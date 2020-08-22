Balabhaskar death: CBI interrogates musician's former manager Prakashan Thampi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Prakashan Thampi in connection with the death of Violinist Balabhaskar in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Thampi, the former manager of the musical band of Balabhaskar, was one of the accused in a gold smuggling case reported last year in Thiruvananthapuram airport. Earlier, Thampi was accused of misusing the foriegn trips of the musician for allegedly smuggling gold.

The interrogation led by CBI DSP (Thiruvananthapuram unit) TP Anandakrishnan began at 11 am at the CBI office at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram. Sources said the CBI suspects Prakashan Thampi's involvement as he was earlier arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and his arrest cast a shadow of doubt in the real cause of the death of the musician. The interrogation is still in progress.

The DRI had arrested Thampi on charges of smuggling in connection with the seizure of 25 kg of gold from a passenger who alighted at the airport here from Dubai on May 15, 2019.

The violinist's father CK Unni had alleged the involvement of Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram in the mysterious death.

Unni had also filed a complaint to State Police Chief Loknath Behera seeking a detailed probe. Unni alleged that the accident was managed by gold smuggling racket which prompted the state government to hand over the case to CBI last December.

Last year, Kalabhavan Soby, a mimicry artist, had claimed that he saw two persons under suspicious circumstances a few moments after the accident that killed the musician and his daughter. He had stated that when he called Thampi to tell his suspicions about the death and the response was not positive. Thampi had later called Soby and told him that Attingal police were probing the case and he would call Soby. But Soby had said that no one had called him.

However, the crime branch, which had probed the case, had not found anything unusual in the accident and had not looked into it from the conspiracy angle, he had said.

Balabhaskar's wife Lakshmi had also denied any connection between her husband and the gold smuggling accused. In her Facebook post, Lakshmi had said that Prakash and Vishnu were not employees of Balabhaskar and her husband did not have any financial dealings with them.

The CBI has taken over investigation into the death of Balabhaskar with his family alleging links of the accused with a gold smuggling ring.

The violinist and his daughter were killed in the road accident that took place in the early hours of September 25, 2018. While his 18-months-old daughter died immediately after the car crashed into a roadside tree, the violinist succumbed to injuries a week later. His wife Lekshmi had sustained serious injuries.