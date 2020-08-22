STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC orders CBI probe into custodial death of farmer

The government pleader submitted that the state had no objection in handing over the case to the CBI.

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into the alleged custodial death of Mathai, a farmer who was found dead in a well on July 28, hours after he was taken into custody by forest officials. Justice V G Arun issued the order while allowing the petition filed by the wife of the deceased seeking a CBI probe. The 41-year-old Ranni native was taken into custody by Chittar forest division officials for questioning on the alleged damaging of a camera set up by the department.

The government pleader submitted that the state had no objection in handing over the case to the CBI. Meanwhile, the court pointed out that it had noticed a news photo of the two children of the deceased standing near his body and it’s learnt that the body has been kept there for more than 21 days. The court suggested counsel to take initiative to make the family withdraw the protest and bury the body.

