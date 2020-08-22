Kerala plane crash: Death toll reaches 20 after injured man dies at private hospital

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: One more injured in the Karipur plane crash has succumbed on Saturday evening. The deceased is Wayanad Tharuvana native Ibrahim VP (53). He died at a private hospital here around 3 pm.

Suffering from multiple fracture, Ibrahim was first admitted to Kozhikode medical college hospital after the mishap but shifted to the private hospital for surgery two days back. He was having diabetes as well. Now, the total death toll in Karipur crash has risen to 20.

As many as 18 persons, including two cabin crew were died on August 7, when the Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off Karipur Airport runway and fell into a 35-feet gorge before breaking into two. Perinthalmanna native Aravindakshan (68) died days later at a private hospital in Malappuram. More than 50 are still in hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram of which two are in ventilator.