Kerala snakebite murder case: Prime accused Sooraj's mother and sister arrested

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In a major development in Uthra snake-bite murder case, the police team probing the case on Saturday arrested prime accused Sooraj's mother and sister in connection with the case.

Mother Renuka and sister Surya were arrested from their house at Adoor.

The arrest is based on the evidence that both had conspired to kill Uthra by using venomous snake as the weapon and tried to destroy the evidence.

Last week, Kollam Crime Branch (Rural Police) had filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in the Uthra murder case before the Punalur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here.

Sooraj, Uthra’s husband and prime accused in the case, has been charged under various Sections of IPC for murder, attempt to murder and destruction of evidence.

The victim, Uthra, died of a snakebite while she was asleep in her house, in Anchal, Kollam on May 7 after a failed attempt on May 2 when Sooraj arranged for a poisonous snake to bit Uthra.