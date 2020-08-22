STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala's Covid death toll rises to 203, 64% casualties in August

Of the total, 130 deaths occurred between August 1 and 21.  From March 28 to July 31, there were only 73 deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 death toll in the state rose to 203 with the government confirming on Friday  that the death of 12 more persons was due to the pandemic. More deaths will be confirmed after further tests at NIV, Alappuzha, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement here.  Of the total deaths, 130 deaths occurred in August.  From March 28 to July 31, there were only 73 deaths. 
Close to 90% (1,777) of the 1,983 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday were persons infected through local transmission. The government was clueless on how 109 persons contracted the disease.

Thirty-five healthcare workers were among the new patients. As many as 1,419  persons recovered from the disease during the day.The 12 deaths added to the list on Friday are Sadanandan, 62, in Alappuzha, Krishnan, 78, in Kannur, Muhammed Kutty, 78, in Ernakulam, Ahmed Hamsa, 69, Mullakoya Thangal, 67, Mohammad Koya, 55, P T Sulu, 49, and Shine Babu, 47, in Kozhikode, Aishamma, 54, Indinkutty, 71, Mohammad Iqbal, 58, and Devaki Amma, 94, in Malappuram. Thiruvananthapuram topped the list of new cases with 429. As many as 335 cases were recorded in Malappuram, 165 in Ernakulam, 158 in Kozhikode, 155 in Alappuzha, 136 in Kottayam, 119 in Thrissur, 105 in Kasaragod, 83 in Palakkad, 82 in Kollam, 78 each in Pathanamthitta and Kannur, 34 in Idukki and 26 in Wayanad.

As many as 411 cases of local transmission were recorded in Thiruvananthapuram, 318 in Malappuram, 146 in Kozhikode, 144 in Ernakulam, 127 in Kottayam, 124 in Alappuzha, 104 in Thrissur, 95 in Kasaragod, 77 in Kollam, 72 in Kannur, 68 in Pathanamthitta, 60 in Palakkad, 16 in Idukki and 15 in Wayanad. Among the infected healthcare workers, 14 were in Thiruvananthapuram, six in Malappuram, five in Thrissur, four in Ernakulam, two each in Kozhikode and Wayanad and one each in Alappuzha and Palakkad. 

So far, 35,247 persons have got cured of Covid in the state and presently, 18,673 patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. A total of 1,76,930 persons are under observation across the state, 1,61,790 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 15,140 in hospitals. As many as 2,128 people were admitted to hospitals on Friday.

