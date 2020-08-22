STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala's plan for an open university still remains on paper

According to a source, universities in the state that are offering distance education courses are fiercely opposed to the Open University proposal for obvious reasons.

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Open University - a pet project of the LDF Government - has been hanging fire for the past many months despite repeated assurances that it would start functioning from the current academic year itself.

It was in 2009 that a three-member committee headed by academic Ram Takwale recommended setting up such a university that would have state-wide jurisdiction and offer courses in both distance learning as well as private modes. Though the then LDF Government appointed a special officer for the purpose, the proposal remained on paper.

The Open University proposal was given a new lease of life by the present LDF Government. The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) submitted an implementation strategy for the Open University and also a draft Ordinance in 2018.

The government also appointed academic J Prabhash as a special officer for the purpose. However, the draft ordinance for setting up the varsity has been pending with the government for the past many months.

The University Grants Commission's (UGC) directive in 2018, that only universities having NAAC grading of 3.26 or above can offer distance learning programmes, had put such courses, offered by the varsities in the state, in uncertainty. No university in Kerala fulfills the UGC's criteria and a few varsities in the state are currently offering distance learning courses after obtaining special exemption and conditional recognition.

"Such an uncertainty does not exist in the case of Open University as it needs to obtain NAAC accreditation only within five years of its inception. Besides, as a public university, it will also get additional exemptions," opined Rajan Varughese, member secretary, KSHEC.

According to a source, universities in the state that are offering distance education courses are fiercely opposed to the Open University proposal for obvious reasons.

Though there are reports of pressure on the government from the parallel college lobby, academics point out that their concerns are unfounded. 

Only the registration of private students in parallel colleges changes from the respective varsities to the Open University and it does not affect their enrolment to such institutions, they pointed out.

'In the final stages'

Higher Education Secretary Usha Titus told The New Indian Express that the file on Open University, indicating staff requirement, has been moved to the Finance Department for its concurrence.

The official said the proposal was expected to be cleared by the Finance Department 'within a few days'.

