Kozhikode: 46 more test Covid positive in Chorode

KOZHIKODE: As many as 46 more people tested positive for Covid-19 at Kuriyadi beach in Chorode on Friday, taking the total cases here to 115. The number is likely to increase further as the RT-PCR test results of those tested on Thursday are expected to come on Saturday. According to Vijila A, Chorode grama panchayat president, 900 more people will be subjected to antigen assay test on Monday.

Booze parties organised in the lawn of a toddy shop on July 19 violating Covid guidelines had triggered the virus spread in the area. The parties were attended by primary contacts of a Covid patient. Meanwhile, two more cases were reported from Kainatti of Chorode grama panchayat on Friday. As many as 100 people in ward 13 of the panchayat will undergo tests on Saturday.