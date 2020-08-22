Life Mission: CPM asks govt to explore chance of vigilance probe

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state secretariat, which met here on Friday, asked the Left government to explore the feasibility of conducting a vigilance probe into allegations against the Life Mission, an ambitious project by the state to build houses for the poor. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told mediapersons after the meeting that neither the party nor the government has anything to fear over the issue.

Responding to the criticism by the UDF, which termed the Life Mission project as the second Lavalin scam, Kodiyeri said such campaigns would not work. Kodiyeri said the government will not allow any corruption in Life Mission and is ready to face any probe. “No one from the government, CPM or Life Mission has taken any commission.

The state government has not given any money to anyone either. The MoU was signed between Life Mission and Red Crescent. Allegations have been raised about the commission being paid to someone at the UAE consul-general’s office. Three central agencies are probing that. And the government could explore the feasibility of a probe by the state Vigilance Department,” said Kodiyeri. “Neither the CPM nor the government has any reason to justify former principal secretary M Sivasankar. The party will not offer him any kind of protection,” Kodiyeri added.

Party will expose move to dent govt’s image, says Kodiyeri

The CPM leader said the Congress and BJP are trying to tarnish the state government’s image and destabilise it. “There’s a constant campaign with lies being spread against the chief minister and his family. The party will expose such moves to dent the government’s image and mass support base,” he said.“The UDF convener has alleged that this is a second Lavalin case.

Isn’t he aware that the Lavalin case fizzled out? It was a plan to trap Pinarayi Vijayan and hunt the CPM. These allegations will also meet with a similar fate like the Lavalin case,” he said. The CPM has asked its MLAs to defend the state government and resist smear campaigns through social media. In a meeting with the MLAs, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asked them to be more active online.

PARTY ASKS MLAs TO DEFEND GOVT The CPM has asked its MLAs to defend the state government and resist smear campaigns through social media. In a meeting with the MLAs, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan asked them to be more active online.