To continue studies, law student enrols for MGNREGA work

Though her family and college authorities are giving full support, Sree Nithya points out that many are criticising her objective behind the decision.

Published: 22nd August 2020 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sree Nithya's first target is to buy a laptop for online classes.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: When financial instability and Covid-19 crisis started to affect the studies of fourth-year LLB student Sree Nithya Sudharmman from Azhiyur, the 22-year-old decided to join the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Her first target is to buy a laptop for online classes.

“I joined the MGNREGA under local Kudumbashree unit three days ago. In these tough times, whatever be the income, I will save it for buying a laptop. The present mobile phone is not enough to attend online classes and submit assignments and projects online on time,” said Sree Nithya, whose father is a manufacturer and seller of pappads.

Though her family and college authorities are giving full support, Sree Nithya points out that many are criticising her objective behind the decision. “I plan to continue the work as much as I can. But the Covid-19 situation can change the plans any time. I hope I can complete more than a month in rural employment guarantee programme. The income could be a small amount, but it will be a great relief to my family. And I don’t feel ashamed of doing this work. My mother has done this for many years.

Every job has dignity. I thank God for keeping me healthy to do work. That’s important,” adds Sree Nithya, who is studying in School of Legal Studies, Department of Law, Kannur University. She is working under the local programme worksite mate OT Vijila and has been doing water and soil conservation works. Presently, workers under MGNREGA get Rs 291 per day.

