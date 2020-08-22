World-class airport to benefit Thiruvananthapuram, says Shashi Tharoor

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over the last two days, Shashi Tharoor, MP, has been in the eye of a storm within his party over his stand on the privatisation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. He has also been flayed by BJP central leaders over the Facebook summons row. But Tharoor remains unfazed, saying that there is no need for making a hullabaloo on privatising the Thiruvananthapuram airport, as the main responsibilities of air traffic control, security, Customs and immigration will still remain with the government.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP maintained that “no one is giving away the airport, as it is an operating contract”. If the airport becomes world class, the city will benefit as more companies will come, generating more jobs. “The airport is a means to an end. The end is about what will make Thiruvananthapuram develop and flourish,” said Tharoor. However, Tharoor is definitely peeved at the KPCC leadership for opposing the Centre’s move to award the contract to Adani Enterprises on a 50-year lease.

The moment the Union Cabinet gave the nod to hand over the running of the airport to the Adani Group, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala came down heavily on the decision. But much to their embarrassment, Tharoor tweeted that there is no change in his earlier stand on the privatisation of the airport.

Tharoor, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, also swatted the BJP criticism for publicly declaring his intention to summon Facebook officials before the panel for ignoring the inflamatory posts of ruling party leader. “The relevant agenda item was agreed on by the entire committee unanimously at the start of the year, and it was approved by the Speaker and “bulletinised” by Parliament,” said Tharoor.