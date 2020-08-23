1,115 taken into custody for defying COVID-19 advisory across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police on Saturday arrested 1,115 persons in connection with COVID-19 protocol violations in the state. A total of 2,450 cases were registered and 162 vehicles were seized.

The police identified as many as 11,071 people in the state for not wearing facemasks while four cases were registered for quarantine violation.

Despite a steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases, Thiruvananthapuram Rural has the most number of violators in the state. Within Rural limits, 468 persons were arrested and 626 cases were registered.

All other districts except Kollam city reported violations below 100.

Kollam city limits recorded 245 cases. However, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts-- which also saw a spike in positive cases-- witnessed less number of violations. The least reported district is Kannur with three arrests and three cases registered.

The police said patrolling and crackdown on COVID-19 and lockdown violations will be intensified in the coming days due to the rise in cases with unknown sources of infection.

464 tested positive in Thiruvananthapuram

COVID cases are increasing drastically in Thiruvananthapuram district. On Saturday, 464 people were tested positive. They include 401 contact transmission cases, 40 cases with unknown sources of infection, nine home quarantine cases, five persons who came from other states and nine deaths.

​The district now has 5163 active cases. The cumulative cases stood at 12, 294.

“On the day, most of the cases were reported from Vallakadavu (26), Oorutambalam (13), Poojapura Central Jail (12), Venganoor (10), Poovar (nine), Pothencode (eight) and Parassala (eight).

On Saturday, 3,469 cases were newly brought under surveillance,” said an officer of the health department.