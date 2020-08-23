STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Biz pangs: Pandemic inflicted 'severe damage' on industrial, economic activities in Kerala

The business sector in Kerala is indeed passing through a really trying period.

Published: 23rd August 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

The demand slowdown is expected to continue till September 2021

The demand slowdown is expected to continue till September 2021

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The business sector in the state is indeed passing through a really trying period. Even as the state’s economy was trying to claw its way out of the devastation caused by the century’s worst flood in 2018, the COVID-19 pandemic put paid to the hopes of staging an economic recovery.

John Muthoot, chairman, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Kerala and CMD Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, said the pandemic has inflicted severe damage on industrial activities and economic activities in the state. 

“The closure of businesses on account of the nation-wide lockdown and setting up containment zones have resulted in  job losses, businesses collapsing and total anarchy since 95 per cent of the businesses in Kerala fall under the MSME category,” he said.

“It is a proven fact that lockdown and containment zone are useful only in  ‘flattening the curve’.  But this extends the pandemic period  by postponing the outbreak among a section of the susceptible population,” he said.  John Kuruvilla, director and head, CII (Southern Region) Kerala,  said the State Planning Board report estimates a loss of about Rs 80,000 crore in gross value added (GVA) during the First Quarter (April-June) of 2020.

ALSO READ | Guruvayur in dire straits, lack of patronage due to COVID-19 leaves shops struggling to pay rent

“The tourism industry is among the worst hit. Its total losses from March to September 2020 is estimated at Rs 20,000 crore. The demand slowdown is expected to continue till September 2021,” he said.  

The projected shortfall in GVA in manufacturing in March, April and May is Rs 1,500 crore, Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, respectively. Manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, hotels and restaurants are the sectors likely to be affected immediately as a result of the lockdown.

“These sectors account for 57.7per cent of the state’s total workforce of 127 lakh. This means 73.3 lakh workers are affected by the ongoing lockdown and the subsequent disruption,” he added. 

Beena Kannan, CEO, Seematti, said with loss of income, purchasing power goes down and this bodes ill for businesses during the Onam season. 

“It has not been a very happy Onam for us since 2018. It was a complete washout in 2018 post the flood. But we could pick up to some extent in 2019. But 2020 is another bad year,” she said. According to John Muthoot, things can’t go on like this.

“If it does, the state’s economy will plummet. So the CII has submitted five proposals before the chief minister”. 

The first of these urges the government not to go in for lockdown and containment zones since the healthcare infrastructure in Kerala is adequately equipped.

“All business activities should be allowed with proper safety protocols. CII has prepared a detailed safety protocol and submitted it before the government,” said Muthoot. 

“Movement of men and materials should not be hindered under any circumstances,” he said.Unless a person shows Covid symptoms or tests positive, quarantine should not be made mandatory. Besides, the focus and onus on following safety protocols should shift to the public for effectively tackling the pandemic. 

“CII will be pleased to work with the government to create a roadmap and strategy for reviving focused industry sectors,” he added.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus locdkown
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp