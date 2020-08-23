COVID-19: Kerala to send people with acute respiratory infection to isolation

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now those having acute respiratory infection (ARI) or influenza-like illness (ILI) will have to undergo isolation at home/hospital till the symptoms subside. The new stipulation came after COVID-19 cases increased rapidly in the state.

Meanwhile, for the second time in the month, the state reported more than 2000 cases in a single day, with Saturday recording 2,172 new cases. It turned out that within five days the state reported more than 10,000 cases. The graph of COVID-19 deaths is also going up with 15 deaths confirmed on the day.

“As cases go up, the state needs to aggressively look for ILI and ARI cases especially among the elderly and vulnerable groups. Any person having ILI or ARI and who is not a contact/COVID suspect/traveller will have to undergo isolation. Such persons will have to seek health care through telemedicine or by contacting local health care provider/family doctor,” said an officer of the health department.

A decision was taken earlier to test those with ARI using RT-PCR and ILI in a person who is not a COVID-19 suspect, using rapid antigen test.

At the same time, the health department on Saturday came out with a new interpretation regarding high-risk contacts and low-risk contacts. The health department citing the WHO, says that anyone with exposure to a COVID case (alive or dead) from two days before to 14 days after the case’s onset of illness will be considered as a contact.

At the same time, if the confirmed case is asymptomatic, the contacts will be managed in the same way as for a symptomatic case.

As per the new advisory by the health department, anyone who shares space within one metre of a COVID case for more than 15 minutes will be considered as high-risk contact.

Those taking care of Covid-19 patients without using PPE kits and those touching or cleaning clothes of patients without wearing mask and not practising hand hygiene have been categorised as high-risk contacts.

ILI - acute onset within the last 10 days following respiratory symptoms, measured fever of 38° C and cough ARI - sudden onset of respiratory infection symptoms (cough, sore throat or shortness of breath).

1,964 local transmission cases



Of the new cases reported on Saturday, 1,964 were due to contact transmission. These include 153 cases with unknown sources of infection. The positive cases include 154 returnees (52 from abroad and 102 from other states) and 54 health workers, highest since the outbreak.



The total COVID death tally in the state has become 218. A total of 1292 persons recovered on the day.