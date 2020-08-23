COVID-19 robs Onam of its sheen this time Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems the sights, smells and sounds of Onam are missing from the streets of God’s Own Country which used to wear a festive look every year from Atham to Thiruvonam with shoppers hitting the streets.

From online stores and high-street boutiques to vegetable sellers, textiles, gold showrooms, white goods sales and auto manufacturers, no effort was spared to get consumers to loosen their purse strings during the festival season as Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, traditionally provides a boost to the economy which otherwise will be in the doldrums during the peak of monsoon.

With remittances from Malayali expats, which used to see a surge during the Onam season, it was really harvest time for various brands and key sectors as people splurged money.

But all these are good memories for the time being as Covid spread has literally choked the economy and forced shoppers to stay away from markets.

Traditionally, jewellers used to do roaring business during Onam since it coincides with the beginning of the marriage season in Kerala.

According to Abdul Nazer, office-bearer of All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants’ Association, “This year we expect only around 30-40 per cent of the actual Onam sale. Though the gold rates have shown a slight downward spiral, shoppers are yet to throng jewellery shops,” he said.

So is the case with the textiles sector, which is yet to see a momentum in festival sales.

The textiles sector, which did business worth Rs 10,000 crore annually in Kerala, used to see around 30-40 per cent rise in sales during Onam season.





The lone exception is the vegetable market, which despite the hiccups is considered a surefire winner. Y A K Mahin, state treasurer of Kerala Vegetable Merchants’ Association, said there has been a slight decline in vegetable sales. However, the business has steadied even before Onam, he said.

But the flower market which used to witness a 100-200% rise in sales during Onam is in the doldrums.

The Thiruvananthapuram wholesale flower market, which has been netting around Rs 30-40 lakh in sales during the Onam season in recent years, is expecting to do only business worth around Rs 5-10 lakh this year. Another sector which still stays afloat is sale of liquor.

Despite the adverse market conditions, liquor clocked modest sales in the last couple of weeks.

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation has sought a two-hour extension of the working time for its outlets to capitalise on the Onam demand and the corporation is eyeing sales to the tune of Rs 500 crore during the 10-day festival season.

However, P Indira Devi, agri-economist and former Director of Research, Kerala Agricultural University, struck a different tone saying that despite all the Covid-induced issues, this Onam is more realistic compared to those in previous years.

In the past, Onam was a market-driven festival and this year, the Onam festival will be more realistic and simple. Moreover, people have come to understand the need to take up agriculture more honestly and the importance of the primary sector.

Agriculture



It is estimated that Keralites consume around 25 lakh tonnes of vegetables annually

The per-day consumption comes to around 7,000 tonnes

Around 30 per cent rise in price of vegetables is expected in the coming weeks