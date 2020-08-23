Gold smuggling case: ED begins probe into immovable assets of accused

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the money trail behind the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel has started tracing immovable assets of the accused. ED sources said assets owned by the accused persons will be important in tracing the proceeds of the crime.

Recently, while dismissing the bail petition of Swapna Suresh, the Special Court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases stated in the order that ED suspects that accused persons invested proceeds of crime in immovable assets and a probe is going on in this regard.

"As we all know, real estate business is one of the easiest methods for investing unaccounted money. The accused persons, including Swapna owned apartments and landed property. Similarly, investors who have invested money for smuggling gold and arrested by NIA have invested money in real estate business. We will arraign them as accused soon,” ED sources.

ED has already approached the registration department to provide details of properties owned by the accused persons.

“There are possibilities of immovable assets procured in the names of friends and relatives. So we will also check the properties owned by people associated with the accused persons. Similarly, any investment made by accused abroad will also be checked,” ED officials said.

ED officials will also quiz some of the forex agents in Thiruvananthapuram. According to ED, US dollars were exchanged with forex agents by Swapna and Sarith on numerous occasions.

Two more persons in UAE who sent gold identified

The NIA has identified two persons who played key roles as investors and helped send gold via the diplomatic channel from the UAE. Th agency filed a report regarding Siddiqul Akbar alias Siddique and Ahammed Kutty alias Kunjani while producing four key accused persons before the NIA court on Friday.

The agency claimed the two are absconding and are suspected to be in the UAE.

“Rameez K T and a few others confessed the names of the duo who had invested money and send gold via the diplomatic channel. We are in the process of collecting more information about them,” an NIA officer said.As requested by NIA, the court issued a Non-Bailable Arrest warrant against the duo.

NIA has approached Interpol to issue a Blue notice seeking more information about their activities.