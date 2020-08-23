STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Guruvayur in dire straits, lack of patronage due to COVID-19 leaves shops struggling

Though the unlock phase is on, Guruvayur is struggling to survive as a majority of people here eke out a livelihood from the shops, restaurants and lodges based in the temple town.

Published: 23rd August 2020 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Guruvayur is struggling to survive despite the temple town undergoing the unlock phase

Guruvayur is struggling to survive despite the temple town undergoing the unlock phase.

By Gayathri Krishna 
Express News Service

GURUVAYUR: Though the unlock phase is on, Guruvayur is struggling to survive as a majority of people here eke out a livelihood from the shops, restaurants and lodges based in the temple town. Almost 95 per cent of the businesses here depend on pilgrims arriving for darshan at the Sree Krishna temple.

Without an income, the owners of the 260 shops situated near the temple are struggling to pay the rent. “Normally, these shopkeepers earn Rs 400-500 daily and the peak season is their only hope. Moreover, people are refusing to buy things other than essential items due to cash crunch,” said T N Murali, president of Guruvayur Merchants’ Association. 

“The association has suggested to the authorities that these shops will function while complying with the restricted timings and guidelines issued as per Covid protocol. But this is possible only if the temple reopens. This is the new normal and we are expecting a revival plan from the government and the authorities concerned,” Murali added.

Hotels and restaurants

Unlike other businesses, restaurants and hotel owners had to deal with the issue of migrant workers. Firstly, they had to provide the necessary facilities, including food, healthcare and financial assistance for these workers. The catering staff and auditorium staffers are another section who have borne the brunt since the Malayalam month of Chingam is regarded as the busiest period, with nearly 250 marriages taking place daily in the pre-Covid times. 

“Despite the unlock phase, people are still fearful of having tea from a restaurant or ordering takeaways. Marriages are being held but people won’t prefer a sadya or meal from here,” said G K Prakash, working president, Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association. The peak season in Guruvayur is during the 10-day annual temple festival, April- May (the school vacation period), Sabarimala season and Chingam. “We hope the government will include Guruvayur in the Rs 450 crore project for the tourism sector. It will be a major fillip for businesses here,” he said.

Not houseful this time

Mohammed Yassin,  president of Guruvayur Chamber of Commerce,  said  he had to refund the entire amount paid as advance for seven to eight marriage functions which were originally scheduled to be held at his hotel before lockdown played spoilsport. “Moreover, it is difficult to pay employees, including their Onam bonus,” he added.

According to Mohanakrishnan O V, general secretary, Guruvayur Lodge Owners’ Association,  “There were times when pilgrims had to book rooms in Thrissur or Kunnamkulam to visit the temple. This is the season when we are expected to get advanced bookings and houseful boards, which is like a bonus for the entire year”. There are around 5,000 people employed in the 150 lodges, situated within a 2 km radius of the Guruvayur temple and majority of these lodges have been set up with the help of bank loans. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Guruvayur COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp