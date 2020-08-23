Guruvayur in dire straits, lack of patronage due to COVID-19 leaves shops struggling

Gayathri Krishna By

Express News Service

GURUVAYUR: Though the unlock phase is on, Guruvayur is struggling to survive as a majority of people here eke out a livelihood from the shops, restaurants and lodges based in the temple town. Almost 95 per cent of the businesses here depend on pilgrims arriving for darshan at the Sree Krishna temple.

Without an income, the owners of the 260 shops situated near the temple are struggling to pay the rent. “Normally, these shopkeepers earn Rs 400-500 daily and the peak season is their only hope. Moreover, people are refusing to buy things other than essential items due to cash crunch,” said T N Murali, president of Guruvayur Merchants’ Association.

“The association has suggested to the authorities that these shops will function while complying with the restricted timings and guidelines issued as per Covid protocol. But this is possible only if the temple reopens. This is the new normal and we are expecting a revival plan from the government and the authorities concerned,” Murali added.

Hotels and restaurants



Unlike other businesses, restaurants and hotel owners had to deal with the issue of migrant workers. Firstly, they had to provide the necessary facilities, including food, healthcare and financial assistance for these workers. The catering staff and auditorium staffers are another section who have borne the brunt since the Malayalam month of Chingam is regarded as the busiest period, with nearly 250 marriages taking place daily in the pre-Covid times.

“Despite the unlock phase, people are still fearful of having tea from a restaurant or ordering takeaways. Marriages are being held but people won’t prefer a sadya or meal from here,” said G K Prakash, working president, Kerala Hotel and Restaurants’ Association. The peak season in Guruvayur is during the 10-day annual temple festival, April- May (the school vacation period), Sabarimala season and Chingam. “We hope the government will include Guruvayur in the Rs 450 crore project for the tourism sector. It will be a major fillip for businesses here,” he said.

Not houseful this time



Mohammed Yassin, president of Guruvayur Chamber of Commerce, said he had to refund the entire amount paid as advance for seven to eight marriage functions which were originally scheduled to be held at his hotel before lockdown played spoilsport. “Moreover, it is difficult to pay employees, including their Onam bonus,” he added.

According to Mohanakrishnan O V, general secretary, Guruvayur Lodge Owners’ Association, “There were times when pilgrims had to book rooms in Thrissur or Kunnamkulam to visit the temple. This is the season when we are expected to get advanced bookings and houseful boards, which is like a bonus for the entire year”. There are around 5,000 people employed in the 150 lodges, situated within a 2 km radius of the Guruvayur temple and majority of these lodges have been set up with the help of bank loans.