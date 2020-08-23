STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
House of COVID-19 positive family attacked by miscreants

The police also said the attack on the family is punishable under Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 and the police have registered a case under the Act. 

A taxi driver who was under quarantine at his house in Ambalappuzha was also attacked. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The house of a family infected with COVID-19 was attacked by miscreants in ward 5 of Vayalar panchayat on Friday night. According to Cherthala CI P Sreekumar, the incident occurred around 9.00 pm on Friday. 

“Based on the complaint of a family member, we have started investigation. Two people arrived on a bike and pelted stones at the house, when the family was waiting for the ambulance to go to the hospital, after four member from the family tested positive for the coronavirus. The reason of the attack is not known,” Sreekumar said. They are currently undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals, CI said.

“We have collected the CCTV footage from nearby houses. As the incident occurred during night, the vehicle could not be identified properly, but we are examining the footage to ascertain the registration number of the vehicle,” Sreekumar said.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver who was under quarantine at his house in Ambalappuzha was attacked on Thursday. 

Bijumon, a native of Punnapra South panchayat, was attacked by an unidentified gang. The Ambalappuzha police are investigating the case. 

