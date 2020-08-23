STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government injects more money to boost economy during festive season

The financial year’s beginning saw the tax revenues collapsing due to the COVID-19-driven lockdown and the economic slowdown. 

Published: 23rd August 2020 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This festival season, the Kerala government has pumped more money into the economy hoping for its revival amid the pandemic. Onam, the biggest festival season in the state is also the time when tax and non-tax revenue earnings go up. 

The financial year’s beginning saw the tax revenues collapsing due to the Covid-19-driven lockdown and the economic slowdown. 

The collections in April, May and June were Rs 370 crore, Rs 692 crore and Rs 1,264 crore as against the previous year’s figures of Rs 1,699.25 crore, Rs 1,574.48 crore and Rs 1,730 crore respectively. 

However, a comparison of the three months signals an early recovery prompting the government to infuse more money into the economy. The GST collection in April was 21.77 per cent of the collection in April 2019 and it rose to 43.95 per cent in May and 73.06 per cent in June. 

According to the Finance Department, the advance payment of the salary and pension to government employees and social security pensions would boost the festival market. The government employees are given a handsome bonus as well. 

“Kerala’s policy is to spend big to tide over an economic crisis like this. The finance minister had clearly stated this when the slowdown worsened last year. Kerala’s Rs 20,000-crore Covid-19 relief package reaffirmed our position on this. Now the festival spending is a continuation of that,” said a senior officer in the Finance Minister’s office. 

The government is spending Rs 3,200 crore for salary and pension and another Rs 1,650 crore for social security pension payment. The social security pension for August and September is being distributed in advance. Bonus to government employees would cost around Rs 350 crore. 

The distribution of free Onam kits to 88 lakh families and special kits to the less-privileged, a pandemic relief measure that doubles up as market intervention, would cost Rs 1,200 crore.  

The cash-strapped government has availed of an overdraft of over Rs 2,000 crore to meet the festival expenses besides utilising the monthly fiscal deficit grant from the Centre which would come around Rs 1,241 crore.  Lotteries department, a major non-tax revenue earner, is on a recovery path. 

Its prestigious Thiruvonam Bumper is evoking a good response in the market, officers said. 10.60 lakh of the total 18 lakh tickets were sold till Friday as nearly a month is left for the draw. But the pandemic will have a serious impact on the sales turnover this year. 

​The near Rs 12,000 crore target set for this fiscal is hard to achieve, according to the department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Government Onam Kerala Economy
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp