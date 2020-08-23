Kerala government to counter allegations over Life Mission project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Left government facing a slew of allegations over Life Mission project, the ministers will reach out to the masses, listing out the government’s achievements to them. In addition, they would also defend the government against the allegations levelled by the Opposition.

With two elections coming up, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed his cabinet colleagues to focus on developmental activities in their respective departments.



The government is planning to respond to the allegations by explaining the truth behind the Life Mission to the people.



The government is also considering the possibility of declaring a probe into all such allegations.

Speaking to his cabinet colleagues through video-conferencing on Saturday, Pinarayi asked the ministers to defend the government by drawing the attention of the masses to all the developmental activities initiated by them.



The meeting was called to review time-bound completion of developmental initiatives under various state departments.

The pandemic has slowed down the government’s developmental activities. The ministers should check on the major pending projects, their current status and the steps to be taken to complete them in a time-bound manner.

​The CM directed the ministers to come up with a detailed road map for each project with a deadline, preferably within 100 days.

‘CM direct beneficiary of Life Mission scam’



BJP state president K Surendran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the direct beneficiary of the scam with regard to the Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery.



Speaking to reporters after inspecting the under-construction building, Surendran said he would launch a hunger strike in Thiruvanan-thapuram on Sunday seeking Pinarayi’s resignation.



“Poor families who are waiting for a shelter of their own will suffer due to corruption,” said Surendran.