STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government to counter allegations over Life Mission project

With two elections coming up, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed his cabinet colleagues to focus on developmental activities in their respective departments.

Published: 23rd August 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Left government facing a slew of allegations over Life Mission project, the ministers will reach out to the masses, listing out the government’s achievements to them. In addition, they would also defend the government against the allegations levelled by the Opposition. 

With two elections coming up, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed his cabinet colleagues to focus on developmental activities in their respective departments.

The government is planning to respond to the allegations by explaining the truth behind the Life Mission to the people.

The government is also considering the possibility of declaring a probe into all such allegations.

ALSO READ | Enforcement Directorate sends notice to Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta on Life Mission project

Speaking to his cabinet colleagues through video-conferencing on Saturday, Pinarayi asked the ministers to defend the government by drawing the attention of the masses to all the developmental activities initiated by them.

The meeting was called to review time-bound completion of developmental initiatives under various state departments. 

The pandemic has slowed down the government’s developmental activities. The ministers should check on the major pending projects, their current status and the steps to be taken to complete them in a time-bound manner. 

​The CM directed the ministers to come up with a detailed road map for each project with a deadline, preferably within 100 days. 

‘CM direct beneficiary of Life Mission scam’

BJP state president K Surendran said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the direct beneficiary of the scam with regard to the Life Mission project at Wadakkanchery.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the under-construction building, Surendran said he would launch a hunger strike in Thiruvanan-thapuram on Sunday seeking Pinarayi’s resignation.

“Poor families who are waiting for a shelter of their own will suffer due to corruption,” said Surendran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Life Mission Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp