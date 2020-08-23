Kerala: Opposition seeks CBI probe in Life Mission project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With incriminating evidence cropping up against the bogus contract signed between the UAE Consul General and Unitac Builders and Developers in the Life Mission project, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought a CBI probe into it. Regarding the Thiruvananthapuram airport privatization issue, Chennithala alleged that the CPM which has been openly criticizing the Adani Enterprises has been supporting them on the sly. Talking to reporters at Cantonment House here on Sunday, Chennithala maintained that the LDF Government has cheated the people on the airport issue. The contract should have in fact been signed between the UAE Red Crescent and Unitach.

Chennithala said when the LDF Government has not been releasing the documents pertaining to the Life Mission, it evokes further suspicion. He informed that the UDF will be holding a protest across the state on Thursday against the Life mission scam.

A day after Congress youth MLAs V T Balram and K S Sabarinadhan urged the party leadership to reconsider the party's support to the LDF Government on the airport privatisation issue, Chennithala maintained that the ploy of the LDF Government is to cheat the Opposition once they lend their support.

"The LDF Government has betrayed the people. Whenever required the Opposition had rallied behind the ruling Government over the last four years. But Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has shown nothing but betrayal. He cannot be trusted.", said Chennithala.

He also informed that the UDF parliamentary party meeting will be convened on Monday morning prior to the daylong Assembly session which is being mainly convened to pass the finance bill. At this meeting, the UDF will decide whether the Opposition has to join hands with the State Government on bringing out an unanimous resolution on the privatization issue of the Thiruvananthapuram airport.