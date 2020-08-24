COVID-19 outbreak: Two die, 50 kids among infected

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifty children aged 10 and below were among 397 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district on Sunday. As many as 100 new patients are senior citizens. Offering some relief, a higher number of people -- 496 — were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Among the fresh cases, 309 persons contracted the disease through local transmission with the sources of infection of 56 persons remaining unknown.

The district also recorded two COVID deaths on the day — Sisupalan (80) of Gandhipuram and Shanavas (49) of Poojapura. Thirteen persons who tested positive came from outside the state.

There were three cases — in Pattom, Attukal and Ramapuram — where the patients are one-year-olds. Meanwhile, the situation in the Neyyattinkara Sub Jail continued to cause concern as 10 more cases were reported.

The jail had reported 12 cases over Friday and Saturday. The problem started after some inmates of the Poojapura Central Jail were shifted to Neyyattinkara as part of disinfecting the jail. The Central prison reported three new cases.