STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19 outbreak: Two die, 50 kids among infected

Among the fresh cases, 309 persons contracted the disease through local transmission with the sources of infection of 56 persons remaining unknown.

Published: 24th August 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers conduct COVID-19 antigen tests.

Health workers conduct COVID-19 antigen tests. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fifty children aged 10 and below were among 397 new COVID-19 cases reported in the district on Sunday. As many as 100 new patients are senior citizens. Offering some relief, a higher number of people -- 496 — were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Among the fresh cases, 309 persons contracted the disease through local transmission with the sources of infection of 56 persons remaining unknown.

The district also recorded two COVID deaths on the day — Sisupalan (80) of Gandhipuram and Shanavas (49) of Poojapura. Thirteen persons who tested positive came from outside the state.

There were three cases — in Pattom, Attukal and Ramapuram — where the patients are one-year-olds. Meanwhile, the situation in the Neyyattinkara Sub Jail continued to cause  concern as 10 more cases were reported.

The jail had reported 12 cases over Friday and Saturday. The problem started after some inmates of the Poojapura Central Jail were shifted to Neyyattinkara as part of disinfecting the jail. The Central prison reported three new cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp