ICMR’s second phase sero-survey in Kerala from today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the second phase of sero-surveillance study in the state to ascertain the extent of spread of COVID-19.

The survey, slated to begin on Monday, will cover Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts. The first phase of sero-surveillance was also held in these districts.

The survey holds immense significance as the result will reveal whether the disease-control methods adopted so far have been successful. It will also reveal what percentage of the population has developed immunity to the disease.

“If there is an increase in the number of people tested positive in the sero-surveillance, that means they could have developed immunity and chances of getting reinfected are less. That is a positive takeaway. But the negative aspect is that the increase in the number of positive cases means the spread of the pandemic has not successfully been contained,” said Dr Vimith C Wilson, who leads ICMR’s Kerala operations.”

But the immediate objective of the study is to check what percentage of the community has developed antibody and whether they have reached the point of herd immunity,” Vimith added. The ICMR will use the sero-surveillance result as a reference to revise its strategy against COVID-19.