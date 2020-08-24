STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

ICMR’s second phase sero-survey in Kerala from today

The survey holds immense significance as the result will reveal whether the disease-control methods adopted so far have been successful.

Published: 24th August 2020 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct the second phase of sero-surveillance study in the state to ascertain the extent of spread of COVID-19.

The survey, slated to begin on Monday, will cover Palakkad, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts. The first phase of sero-surveillance was also held in these districts.

The survey holds immense significance as the result will reveal whether the disease-control methods adopted so far have been successful. It will also reveal what percentage of the population has developed immunity to the disease.

“If there is an increase in the number of people tested positive in the sero-surveillance, that means they could have developed immunity and chances of getting reinfected are less. That is a positive takeaway. But the negative aspect is that the increase in the number of positive cases means the spread of the pandemic has not successfully been contained,” said Dr Vimith C Wilson, who leads ICMR’s Kerala operations.”

But the immediate objective of the study is to check what percentage of the community has developed antibody and whether they have reached the point of herd immunity,” Vimith added. The ICMR will use the sero-surveillance result as a reference to revise its strategy against COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR Dr Vimith Wilson Kerala coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp