Kerala private bus operators plan to slam the brakes

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With profits reaching a dead-end in the wake of the pandemic, the private bus operators are planning to exit the business. Only 10 per cent of the 12,000 fleet are operational now due to the lack of patronage and the rise in fuel cost.

It has become a common sight to see weeds growing inside the buses parked for long period, said general secretary of All-Kerala Bus Operators Organisation (AKBOO) T Gopinathan, reflecting on the grim reminder of the crisis faced by the industry. Onam season is considered the most revenue making period for bus operators, but not this time.

There are several bus owners who are willing to sell off their vehicle if they get a buyer, said Gopinathan. But he was worried that there were no takers either. According to bus owners, even the institutional lenders were not keen to seize the buses for causing loan arrears.

“If the lender demands money I can only give my bus to them,” said a bus owner. President of Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation (KSPBOF) M B Sathyan said the demand for used buses had plummeted and hence the reluctance from lenders.

Most of private bus operators have stopped operation by August 1 and have applied for the extension of insurance period. They blamed the government for ‘scaring away public’ through Covid-19 containment measures such as lockdown and containment zones.

“There are a lot of people out on the markets. But strangely nobody is using bus service due to fear,” said Gopinathan.

The bleak prospects have forced the workers to look for other jobs. According to AKBOO, many of its crew members have become autorickshaw drivers, construction workers, vegetable sellers etc.

The government has excused the bus owners from paying road tax and obtaining fitness certificates till October. However, it rejected the demand for a 50 per cent fare hike and a diesel subsidy.