Kerala: Virtual way to bring out virtues of ‘staying fit’ in pandemic times

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Education through online classes doesn’t necessarily mean remaining glued to the screen of a computer, mobile phone, or tablet for hours on end.

The virtual classes can also provide some much-needed physical activity and sports awareness to the students, thereby generating renewed interest among them towards the new mode of learning.

‘Stay Fit’, a programme launched for students of CBSE, ICSE, Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) schools across the state, has been aiming to do just that since its roll-out on August 10.

The Kerala Olympic Association’s physical fitness and sports awareness programme is being implemented under the aegis of Council Of CBSE Schools, Kerala (CCSK). The technical assistance for ‘Stay Fit’ is being provided by Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) under the Sports Authority of India.

“The programme was launched owing to the realisation that sports education has a major role in the overall development of children. Since the pandemic had disrupted sports training in schools, we decided to use the online mode to ensure uninterrupted physical activity,” said Indira Rajan, chief patron, CCSK.

How the programme works

The students have been divided into three categories -- Classes I to IV, Classes V to VIII, and Classes IX to X. Special training and demonstration videos have been produced for each of these categories based on the students’ physical abilities and interests. While students in junior classes are given minor exercises to stimulate their body and mind, the demonstration videos for higher classes also involve sports training.

The timetable has been scheduled in such a way that each student gets at least two classes of 45 minutes each a week, from 8.30 am to 9.15 am.

To make the programme more interesting, quiz programmes based on the training modules have also been included, with the Kerala Olympic Association issuing certificates to the winners. In addition, messages from prominent sports personalities have been included to further motivate the students.

More than 80 per cent of the CBSE, ICSE, KV, and JNV schools have enrolled for the programme, which caters to around five lakh students at present.