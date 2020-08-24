No-confidence motion against LDF government in Kerala defeated by 87-40 votes

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The no-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against the LDF government in Kerala was defeated by 87-40 votes on Monday, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced.

After a marathon discussion lasting nine hours, the motion was defeated with 87 members opposing it and 40 supporting in the 140-member house with two vacancies.

Two members of the UDF ally Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction abstained themselves during the voting.

BJP's lone member O Rajagopal also stayed away.

The opposition combine brought the no-confidence motion levelling various allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government with specific reference to the gold smuggling case.