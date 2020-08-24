RS election voting progresses; eyes on whether MLAs from Jose K Mani's faction will cast their vote

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The voting to the Rajya Sabha election started at 10 AM at the Parliamentary Studies room of the Legislative Assembly in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

While the LDF has fielded LJD’s M V Shreyams Kumar, the UDF has given the ticket to Lal Varghese Kalpakavadi.

But all eyes are on whether the two MLA's belonging to the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (Mani) will come to cast their votes in the Rajya Sabha election.

Meanwhile, at the Kerala Assembly session which started at 11 AM, the UDF has passed a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi government and has leveled multiple bribery allegations against the government.

ALSO READ: Kerala Assembly session begins; discussion on no-confidence motion against Pinarayi government underway

While voting is still progressing, 81 legislators have cast their votes till now.

By 10:27 AM, 30 MLA's from UDF had cast their votes while up to 50 from the ruling front cast theirs.

P C George of Janapaksham has voted. CPM veteran leader V S Achuthanandan and Kerala Congress (Mani) MLA C F Thomas will not be voting.

The election commission had not allowed for their postal votes as it maintained that only those MLA’s who have turned COVID-19 positive will be allowed to cast their franchise in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The nonagenarian Achuthanandan is confined to his official residence at Kowdiar here where his doctors have advised him from venturing out.

Thomas as well is unable to attend as he is hospitalized in Kochi and had informed his party in advance that he couldn't attend the voting session.

Meanwhile, it is almost certain that the two MLA’s, Roshy Augustine and Prof N Jayaraj, belonging to the warring faction of Jose K Mani will not be casting their votes in the RS election.

The UDF had warned of taking stringent action against them for abstaining from attending the session.

BJP's lone MLA O Rajagopal will not be casting his vote as both the candidates had not approached him seeking his support.