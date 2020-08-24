STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ruckus in Kerala budget session: No action against offenders even after five years

It was then transferred to the special court in Ernakulam based on a Supreme Court directive.

Published: 24th August 2020 05:13 AM

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan (Photo | EPS)

By P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been five years since a group of LDF MLAs created a ruckus in the assembly breaking chairs, snapping microphones and climbing atop tables.

Some of them have become ministers but no progress has been made in the case regarding the destruction of government property.

Litigation came up before the High Court recently seeking a final decision in the case and the court on August 19 reserved its order after considering a report from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Thiruvananthapuram, and the prosecution argument.

The petition was filed by MT Thomas of Kottayam and Peter Myaliparambil of Kaduthuruthy seeking a directive to the CJM Court, Thiruvananthapuram, to pass an order in the petition filed by the government prosecutor to withdraw the case against the accused. But the investigation officer opposed the plea saying the petitioners have no right to intervene in the matter.

The additional public prosecutor had sought permission to withdraw the case against then LDF MLAs K Ajith, V Sivankutty, C K Sadasivan, K T Jaleel who is now Higher Education Minister, K Kunjammed and EP Jayarajan who is now Industries Minister.

The case pertains to the budget session on March 13, 2015, when certain MLAs stood on the dais of the speaker and flung his chair off the podium, besides destroying public property.

Ajit Joy, the counsel for the petitioners, said the incident had shocked people. Initially, the case was considered by the CJM Court. It was then transferred to the special court in Ernakulam based on a Supreme Court directive. In 2019, it was again transferred to CJM court. “The courts adjourned the cases as many as 30 times,” stated the petition.

‘Non-appearance shows disrespect to law’

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had opposed the government move to withdraw the cases. T Asaf Ali, his counsel, told TNIE, “The non-appearance of the accused in court shows their scant regard for the rule of law. It appears the MLAs’ vandalism under the pretext of protest is nothing but an act of ridiculing the sanctity of the institution.”

