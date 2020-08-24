Stormy Assembly session to see UDF taking on Kerala government over scams, missteps

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The one-day state assembly session to be held on Monday is likely to be a stormy affair with both the ruling and Opposition parties formulating strategies to put each other on the mat.

While the Opposition, which has been crossing swords with the government on a range of issues, is all set to corner the Treasury benches with the no-confidence motion, it would be a tough task for the ruling front to defend itself on each count.

The Opposition will take on the government by highlighting issues such as the gold smuggling case and the alleged links of the CMO with the accused, Life Mission housing scheme row, C-apt parcel controversy involving Minister KT Jaleel against whom the Union Home Ministry has ordered an investigation over the allegations of receiving assistance from the UAE Consulate, and the Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation controversy.

According to sources, the UDF is likely to back out from its promise of a joint resolution in the assembly against the Thiruvananthapuram airport privatisation in the backdrop of reports that the firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas appointed by the state as the legal consultant to participate in the bid for the airport has links with the Adani Group, which won the bid.

The UDF parliamentary party meeting on Monday morning will take a final call on backing out of the joint resolution.

The session is also expected to exacerbate the factional feud within the UDF, especially within KC(M). Already, the UDF has warned the Jose faction of the KC (M) of dire consequences if it goes against the party whip.

The Opposition’s notices for moving a no-confidence motion and a resolution for the removal of Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan are not a cause for worry for the government as it has sufficient numbers. However, the charges raised are expected to dent the government’s image.

VD Satheesan of Congress has given the notice to move the no-confidence motion against the government highlighting the serious allegations against the Chief Minister’s Office in connection with the case related to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channel.

M Ummer of the IUML has issued the notice for the resolution seeking removal of the Speaker, saying he has tarnished the image of the House by the opening of a workshop owned by Sandeep Nair, a key accused in the gold smuggling case.

However, the Opposition is expected to cooperate with the state government for passing the Finance Bill for which the assembly session is being convened.