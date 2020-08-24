STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Today’s Kerala Assembly session to show where Jose K Mani is heading

UDF convener Benny Behanan said violating UDF’s whip will be considered as violating its code of conduct.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) making it clear that its MLAs will abstain from voting in the no-confidence motion against the government in the assembly and also from the election to the one Rajya Sabha (RS) seat from the state on Monday, the stage is set for its ouster from the UDF.

“We will not hesitate to take stringent action against the Jose faction. As of now, we have only suspended them from attending UDF meetings. If they support UDF’s motion, we will initiate talks on reinstating them,” he told TNIE.

Jose told reporters in Kottayam on Sunday that his party will take an independent stand in the motion. He said the two MLAs of his faction will not vote in the motion and in the RS poll scheduled for Monday.

On the Joseph faction issuing the whip, Jose said, “We will not accept Joseph faction’s whip as only Roshy Augustine has the right to issue it. When UDF has already ousted us from the front, how is it possible to take action against us again?” asked Jose.

However, Joseph said the rival group’s action is illegal and that only Mons Joseph has the right to issue a whip to KC(M) MLAs. He also urged the UDF to take strict action against KC(M) MLAs who abstain from voting.

“The Jose faction will not be able to take an independent stand. If they do not comply with the whip, we will urge the Speaker to take action against the two MLAs,” said Joseph.

High drama prevailed on Sunday when the Jose faction pasted copies of their whip outside the rooms of Joseph faction MLAs (P J Joseph, C F Thomas and Mons Joseph) in the MLA quarters. Joseph’s faction retaliated by pasting their whip outside the rooms of Roshy Augustine and N Jayaraj.

On the proposed no-confidence motion, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the UDF wants to make people aware about the widespread corruption and cronyism in the government.

If the Jose faction is ousted from the UDF on Monday, their plan of action is to stay independent for the time being. Over the last two days, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had been claiming that UDF’s votes will come down when the motion is put to vote.

Though LDF will not open its doors to the Jose faction immediately, efforts are on to bring them eventually to its fold. However, with CPI strongly opposed to the move, it will not be easy for the CPM to convince the ally.

