We will accept destiny, but one day will be ours: Jacobite Syrian Church's Joseph Mar Gregorios

The Jacobite Syrian Church in Kerala is going through the biggest crisis in its history with many of its churches, some of them centuries-old with historical importance, being taken away to be given to the Orthodox faction as per an order of the Supreme Court.

After the historical Piravom church, the state government recently took control of the Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Church and Onakkoor Sehiyon Jacobite Church, among others.

Amid what appears to be a losing battle, Joseph Mar Gregorios, Metropolitan Trustee of the Jacobite Syrian Church, tells TNIE in an interview they were forced to end all relations with the Orthodox but the door to negotiations and peaceful coexistence is still open. Excerpts:

Many of your churches have been taken over by the government. What do you think will happen next?

We have lost about 50 churches so far, and most of them are pilgrim centres with a historical value, and, most importantly, located in areas with a Jacobite majority. For example in Mulanthuruthy, Orthodox families make up only 8 percent of the faithful. If this continues, we may lose around 500 churches.The next would be the Kothamangalam church. There’s apprehension that any attempt to evict Jacobites from there would lead to violence.

We are not for violence or damaging public property. In Kothamangalam, a lot of other communities are involved and we are also apprehensive of what might happen. It is a pilgrim centre. People of other religions and communities come to pray. There are hardly 10 families of the Orthodox faction, while we have around 2,000 families.

Your Synod last week decided to end all relations with the Orthodox faction.

The recent events forced us to take some crucial decisions. The unchristian way in which both the churches are acting has caused a deep wound in the minds of the faithful. T

here have been instances when people had to wait with the bodies of their loved ones after being denied burial. And the way our churches are being taken away, without any humane consideration. This made us come to a decision to end all relations with the Orthodox faction.

So, is there still scope for negotiations? What are the options?

A lot of options are available. One is, let them remain the custodians and manage the churches they have taken over. But they can make arrangement for our people to pray and worship. Second is, they have already taken over many churches and they can end this here. No more.

Forget about the legal issues and court orders. Third is a referendum. We can still strive for a peaceful coexistence and live in mutual harmony and understanding. Talks can happen in that line.

What went wrong for you in the Supreme Court?

The verdict was based on the 1934 constitution of the Church. It is not a registered document. The original copy is not with them but we have a handwritten copy. The position of the Patriarch in the constitution is very high. We believe that the SC was misled in many ways.

One major thing is that they (Orthodox) made the court believe that they are a national church and we are under a foreign domain — a bad interpretation. We have a foreign spiritual head, but the foreign entity is relevant only in spiritual aspects. I believe that by birth, we all are all Indian, by faith Christian and by culture Hindu.

Given what’s happening, what hope do you have of salvaging the situation?

The judiciary and the Orthodox faction are the only two groups who can do something. The Orthodox faction should feel shame for what they are doing. We have built and maintained the churches for years and they are taking them away. The priests and bishops among them who feel this way should speak out. There are voices within the Orthodox faction against the taking over of churches, but their leaders are not willing to listen. That is a tragedy.

What do you think the government can do to resolve the issue?

The government can bring in an ordinance or bylaw to overcome the crisis. Like Malankara Church Act.

Are you preparing for the eventuality of losing all churches under dispute? What’s the way forward?

We have started building new churches wherever we are losing churches. The faithful are not moving over to the Orthodox faction. We have asked for a dialogue — either cooperate or let’s part ways in a friendly manner. Let them take what they want and give us what is rightfully ours.

We are even ready to share churches if that’s what is required. But, if it’s our destiny to lose everything, we will accept it happily. Even in the loss, we have Christ. We have no way but move in his path. We are Christians, we believe in Resurrection and there will be a day for us. We will not curse them. Let them enjoy, be happy and victorious.