Young Malayali duo builds online trading community

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Given the increase in job loss and flexibility of schedule in the backdrop of the pandemic, a lot of people are enrolling themselves to learn stock trading online to earn money.

Keeping this in mind, two Malayali youths, Ritvik Vipin and Akash Jayan who are graduates of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), launched a start-up by developing an online trading community, ‘Havenspire’, which currently has over 1,500 members.

The 22-year-old entrepreneurs from Thalassery launched the start-up to improve people’s financial literacy and help them earn money sitting at home.

“People around the globe were confined to their houses and the work from home schedules gave them extra time during the pandemic. It attracted people to invest time to do something productive and stock marketing is one among them,” says Ritvik.

They give classes to trading enthusiasts like them. The trading sessions, mentorship and community channels are making it easier to learn. “The opportunities to learn during the lockdown are aplenty,” he says.

“We invested more time to help our students. The trading enthusiasts are making use of it to build a unique empire in the field of trading,” Ritvik adds.

“Trading together made things much easier for us. It helped us learn each other. We explored the avenues of trading together and that is when we thought of a community for trading -- a group for people with similar interests,” says Akash.

Their quest to become entrepreneurs started in the first year of college. Apart from learning to trade from YouTube videos, they started trading with no real-life knowledge or a good mentor in the field. The initial journey was not easy.

While losing the pocket money given by parents during their college days, Ritvik and Akash realised none of the YouTube channels they referred to were good enough to learn what trading is, in a practical sense.

With over two years of experience, Havenspire has made a mark in the field of trading. The company headquartered in Bengaluru lets the trading enthusiasts understand the process of attaining financial freedom in a much simpler way.

Havenspire triumphed over the realm of online courses through its community-based training and mentorship programme.

It disrupts the lonely process by introducing a platform, where traders communicate with each other, discuss possible entry points, and make it a fun collaborative environment. The mentorship programme makes Havenspire unique from the other similar platforms.

A team of 15 mentors are always ready to help the community members clear their doubts, learn about trading setups, correct the mistakes made, and help each other trade better.

Apart from this, the community has a ‘Trader of the Week’ programme, where the winners are selected every week based on their consistent greens. The winner is rewarded with a cash prize and this programme motivates the community traders to trade more consistently and help them achieve the level of confidence required.