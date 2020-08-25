26-member COVID Brigade boards bus for first assignment in Kasaragod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first batch of the COVID Brigade boarded a bus for their first assignment at the northernmost district, Kasaragod. The batch was given a sendoff in a function presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Central Stadium, here on Tuesday.

A batch of 26 boarded the bus to Kasargod on a mission to manage two COVID First-Line Treatment Centers at Manjeshwaram, which is said to be facing a shortage of manpower.

A novel initiative of the health department, the COVID Brigade was created for intensifying its fight against the pandemic.

Before being deployed, the 26 member team was provided with a four-day training at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The training was led by the deputy superintendent of GMC hospital Dr SS Santhosh Kumar. The COVID Brigade was provided with training in infection control, basic life support, airway management, sample testing, medical protocol, COVID protocol, and others.

At the same time, the training for a second batch of the brigade has also been initiated as a 10-day training is being provided to those who were selected to work in critical care.

The function at Central Stadium was attended by Health Minister KK Shailja and other health department officials. The function was organized by following the COVID protocol.