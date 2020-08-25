STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artists form agri collective to drum out Covid hardship

Sadanam  Jayaraj and Cherpulassery Sivashankaran are maddalam artists for kathakali performances.

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Sadanam  Jayaraj and Cherpulassery Sivashankaran are maddalam artists for kathakali performances. The Covid spread and the resulting lockdown had rendered them as well as several of their ilk, including Ilathalam artists — Palappuram Rajan, P Unnikuttan, Ganesh, P K Ramesh and P K Sethumadhavan — jobless. Pushparaj donning the role of ‘Puthan’ for the Ottappalam desam, who dances along with the ‘thira’ during the festivals, had also joined them.

As they wracked their brains for a way out of the economic misery, suggestions veered round to the possibility of taking up contracts on behalf of farmers since all of them owned tracts of land. Thus a collective of percussion artists took shape. Seeing their acquaintances M Ponnan and Sandeep, both autorickshaw drivers, and Krishnan, a catering worker, struggling due to lack of income, the collective assigned them to ready the fallow lands for cultivation. Now the collective has 48 members — 23 men and 25 women. The women workers are yet to enter the fields and they will be joining during the ‘Nadeel Utsavam’ scheduled to take place in Meetna near Ottappalam on Chathayam day.

‘Most farmers were not convinced initially’

Sixty farmers own 40 acres of fallow land in Meetna. Since most of the farmers had left their lands barren, wild boars destroyed whatever had been cultivated, said P Abhilash, a farmer, who owns 30 cents of land and took the initiative to mobilise fellow ones. “Initially a seven-member committee of farmers was constituted to persuade all farmers to join and pool in their land holdings. The bait was that the government will provide an assistance of `40,000 to cultivate one hectare of fallow land. But still many were not convinced and almost all of them said wild boars will destroy the crops resulting in losses,” he added. According to Abhilash, who works in a beverages retail outlet, “We prepared an estimate and approached many collectives.

The Jayaraj-led collective was ready to do the work for `19,000 per acre. Only the seeds will be provided by the landowner. The Janakeeya committee consisting of farmers belonging to all political parties decided to jointly foot the cost”. Sadanam Jayaraj said even birthday parties are outsourced these days and hence the landowners wanted someone to shoulder the responsibility of managing the workers. “We were ready to take up the responsibility. I drove the tractor equipped with a rotovator. The mechanised cutters are also operated by us. Therefore, the tractors are rented by us on a daily basis. Pushparajan is also a mechanic . Therefore, any technical snags are fixed then and there,” he said.

The 13 male workers have been working without a break since August 11. “Initially we cultivated one acre of the Kanniapadam padshekhara samithi in Palappuram which gave us the confidence. After we are done with the 40 acres of land in Meetna, we do not intend to take up any more assignments. Instead we will be engaged in sowing, farming and harvesting on the 50 acres belonging to the Kanniapadam padashekhara samithi which has sought our assistance from the second crop of paddy. Jayaraj said from one acre, the farmers will get a yield of 2 to 2.5 tonnes of paddy. It will cost `30,000 to produce paddy on one acre and there will be a return of `55,000 if the subsidy of `19,000 is accounted per acre. For existing farmers, there will be a profit of `10,000 per acre without subsidy.

