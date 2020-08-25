STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fire erupts in Kerala secretariat dept under NIA scanner in gold smuggling case, opposition cries foul

The incident triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, who claimed that the fire outbreak was staged to sabotage the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case

Published: 25th August 2020 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 07:08 PM   |  A+A-

The incident triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, who claimed that the fire outbreak was staged to sabotage the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development, a fire was reported in the protocol section of the General Administration Department in the Secretariat on Tuesday evening, which led to the gutting of several office files.

The fire occurred at a time when the working of the protocol office is under the scanner after it emerged that officials here had made lapses while dealing with diplomatic baggage destined for the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the ongoing NIA and Customs probe on gold smuggling, the sleuths had recorded the Assistant Protocol Officer's statements and sought certain files from the department, many of which were provided to the probe agencies.

The fire was first noted in one of the computers by 5 pm. From there, it soon engulfed a portion of the office and gutted files that were stored in racks nearby. Due to COVID-related restrictions, only two employees were present in the office at that time. The fire was doused within 15 minutes with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department.

The incident triggered strong reactions from opposition parties, who claimed that the fire outbreak was staged to sabotage the ongoing probe into the gold smuggling case.

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the government and the Chief Minister were trying to sabotage the probe.

"The fire outbreak and gutting of files were deliberately planned to derail the probe. Earlier the government had claimed that CCTV visuals from the Chief Secretary's office were destroyed in lightning," he said.

BJP State President K Surendran alleged that the fire was staged to protect Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minorities Welfare Minister K T Jaleel from the gold smuggling case. He demanded a probe by central agencies into the fire.

General Administration Department Additional Secretary P Honey, meanwhile, said no major files were gutted in the fire.

"The files pertaining to booking of guest house rooms were gutted. All other important files are safe," he said.

The Fire and Rescue Department sources said a short circuit appears to have led to the fire.

Meanwhile, a high-voltage drama unfolded in the Secretariat complex after the fire outbreak was reported. The police whisked away BJP leaders, including state President K Surendran, and denied entry to Congress MLA V S Sivakumar into the Secretariat premises, while Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta ushered the media out of the premises before taking questions from them.

Mehta said the police had to intervene in the matter since politicians were entering the place where the fire had broken out and giving statements. He said there will be an impartial inquiry on how the fire broke out and bureaucrats including him had no political agenda.

"We have no political agenda. We will conduct an impartial probe to check what happened," he said.

Congress MLA V S Sivakumar said it was strange that an elected representative was barred from entering the Secretariat. "This fire outbreak was created to destroy documents," he said.

K Surendran alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan was behind the fire outbreak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala gold smuggling case Thiruvananthapuram fire
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp