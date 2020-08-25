STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling case: CPI mouthpiece puts CPM in dock

The write-up which brought back memories of the sensational ISRO espionage case had appeared in ‘Janayugom’ on Sunday.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh

Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh (Photo | PTI)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Just as the CPM is pulling out all stops to defend the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) against the allegations in the gold smuggling case, involving bureaucrat M Sivasankar and former Space Park employee Swapna Suresh, the CPI has put the CPM in a tight spot by publishing an article in its mouthpiece on the alleged role of Sivasankar and Swapna in selling Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ‘secrets’ to foreign countries.

The write-up which brought back memories of the sensational ISRO espionage case had appeared in ‘Janayugom’ on Sunday.The CPI has so far not made a statement defending the government in the case and the  report, highly damaging to the government,  is seen by political observers as a sign of the resentment within LDF.

Political observer N M Pearson said being an LDF ally, they should not have carried such a report without credible evidence. “The CPI is facing political alienation and the reportage is part of a bargain strategy. A news of this sort is untimely and damaging to the LDF,” he said. The article says the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) had passed on certain details to the NIA about frequent visits of Sivasankar and Swapna to the ISRO facility in Bengaluru and their reported meetings with a few ISRO scientists during their stay at a starhotel in Bengaluru.

When enquired about the circumstances that led to the publication of the highly controversial report, CPI leader and ‘Janayugom’ editor Rajaji Mathew Thomas said, “One of our senior correspondents has filed the report. When we have such information, there is no point in suppressing it.”

He said the CPI had already expressed its reservations against Sivasankar and demanded his ouster when the Sprinklr controversy broke. “ If a lapse has occurred on the part of the government, we want the government to take action against the officials concerned. The report was published because we are committed to  bring the culprits to justice. It’s a fact that some vested interests have misused the trust reposed in them by the political leadership,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM CPI gold smuggling case
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp