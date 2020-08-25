Gold smuggling case: CPI mouthpiece puts CPM in dock

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Just as the CPM is pulling out all stops to defend the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) against the allegations in the gold smuggling case, involving bureaucrat M Sivasankar and former Space Park employee Swapna Suresh, the CPI has put the CPM in a tight spot by publishing an article in its mouthpiece on the alleged role of Sivasankar and Swapna in selling Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ‘secrets’ to foreign countries.

The write-up which brought back memories of the sensational ISRO espionage case had appeared in ‘Janayugom’ on Sunday.The CPI has so far not made a statement defending the government in the case and the report, highly damaging to the government, is seen by political observers as a sign of the resentment within LDF.

Political observer N M Pearson said being an LDF ally, they should not have carried such a report without credible evidence. “The CPI is facing political alienation and the reportage is part of a bargain strategy. A news of this sort is untimely and damaging to the LDF,” he said. The article says the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) had passed on certain details to the NIA about frequent visits of Sivasankar and Swapna to the ISRO facility in Bengaluru and their reported meetings with a few ISRO scientists during their stay at a starhotel in Bengaluru.

When enquired about the circumstances that led to the publication of the highly controversial report, CPI leader and ‘Janayugom’ editor Rajaji Mathew Thomas said, “One of our senior correspondents has filed the report. When we have such information, there is no point in suppressing it.”

He said the CPI had already expressed its reservations against Sivasankar and demanded his ouster when the Sprinklr controversy broke. “ If a lapse has occurred on the part of the government, we want the government to take action against the officials concerned. The report was published because we are committed to bring the culprits to justice. It’s a fact that some vested interests have misused the trust reposed in them by the political leadership,” he said.