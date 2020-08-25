Gold smuggling: Protocol Department gives details of 11 imports

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Protocol Department on Monday informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the gold smuggling via the diplomatic channel that it provided Duty Exemption Certificate to UAE Consulate 11 times from 2016 to 2018. A similar report was also given to the Customs department. The details were submitted by an Assistant Protocol Officer who visited the NIA office in Kochi on Monday.

According to the department, the imports by the UAE consulate through diplomatic channel were done without informing the office since 2018. However, in between 2016 and 2018, diplomats of the consulate approached the office for duty exemption certificates of the imports. Last week, both the NIA and Customs had sought information regarding the imports made by the UAE consulate in the past two years. When the protocol department stated that no certificates for import were issued, the agencies sought the details of imports made since 2016.