STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gold smuggling: Protocol Department gives details of 11 imports

According to the department, the imports by the UAE consulate through diplomatic channel were done without informing the office since 2018.

Published: 25th August 2020 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh being produced at the NIA court in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Protocol Department on Monday informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the gold smuggling via the diplomatic channel that it provided Duty Exemption Certificate to UAE Consulate 11 times from 2016 to 2018. A similar report was also given to the Customs department. The details were submitted by an Assistant Protocol Officer who visited the NIA office in Kochi on Monday.

According to the department, the imports by the UAE consulate through diplomatic channel were done without informing the office since 2018. However, in between 2016 and 2018, diplomats of the consulate approached the office for duty exemption certificates of the imports. Last week, both the NIA and Customs had sought information regarding the imports made by the UAE consulate in the past two years. When the protocol department stated that no certificates for import were issued, the agencies sought the details of imports made since 2016.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NIA gold smuggling
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp