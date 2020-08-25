Patients protest as body kept in COVID ward for hours at Thiruvananthapuram hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a patient who succumbed in the COVID-19 ward of the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram was not moved out for hours on Tuesday. Other patients in the ward, who were served food while the body was still there, protested by refusing to eat. Medical College authorities have launched an internal inquiry into the issue.

The situation unfolded after a patient, Muhammad Fathima (85), died in the ward at 5 am. The body remained in the ward next to other patients, covered with bags. By 7 am, the patients here were served food when the body was still in the ward. This prompted a protest from the patients who refused to have food. Soon after, the body was removed from the ward.

Medical College Superintendent MS Sharmad said no excuse will be accepted for what transpired and has initiated a detailed inquiry into the lapses that led to the incident.

"Usually, the confirmation of death takes a specific time as per our protocols. A little more delay happened in this case because we follow a different protocol in the case of COVID deaths. Sometimes, families ask for a photograph or a video when we report the death. However, we were not able to reach the family then and had to wait. Usually the time for food in the morning is around 6.30 pm. The food was also brought in a little late and they served it soon after as many patients are diabetic and need food on time. I have launched an inquiry and action will be taken against whoever is responsible," he added.