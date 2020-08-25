Police chief Behera violated rules, says govt

SHANAS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a jolt to State Police Chief Loknath Behera, the government has cancelled all working arrangement orders issued by him regarding Assistant Commandants in the Armed Police Battalion. The government had recently promoted several senior Armed Police Inspectors as Assistant Commandants and posted them to various battalions “for administrative convenience and in public interest”. However, several commandants did not join duty at their assigned stations but were found to be posted at places of their convenience on the basis of working arrangement.

The order said the “Assistant Commandants are reportedly posted according to their convenience on working arrangement basis by the State Police Chief invalidating the government orders in this regard.” As per the Kerala State and Subordinate Services Rules, the order said, the transfer and working arrangement orders of Assistant Commandants are to be issued by the government.