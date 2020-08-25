UDF keen on ousting Jose faction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the majority in the UDF leadership has taken a decision to oust MLAs N Jayaraj and Roshy Augustine of the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (Mani) from the front, Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty, MP, has extended an olive branch to them as a last effort. The duo abstained from the no-confidence motion and voting in the Rajya Sabha election on Monday.

UDF convener Benny Behanan told TNIE that a meeting of the front will be convened and the two MLAs belonging to the Jose faction will be ousted.

The UDF was planning to take a decision after the discussion in the no-confidence motion concluded in the assembly, but with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s reply being prolonged, a final call will be taken only on Tuesday. “Jose K Mani has lost an opportunity for remaining in the UDF. Now the chances of their continuation in the front are bleak,” said Behanan.Talking to reporters in Malappuram, Kunhalikutty said it was unfortunate that the two MLAs of the Jose faction stayed away from the one-day session of the assembly.

He said the LDF is going through a dangerous situation and opined that it is high time the Jose faction buried the differences with the front and reconciled. Reacting to Kunhalikutty’s announcement, Behanan said their return to the UDF is unlikely. On Tuesday, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran will stage a daylong fast at Indira Bhavan demanding the resignation of the chief minister which will be followed by a virtual meeting of the high-power political affairs committee where they will take up the KC(M) issue.

Jose said he will give a petition to the Speaker on Tuesday asking him to disqualify the three MLAs of the P J Joseph faction from the assembly membership for flouting the “party whip” issued by Roshy Augustine to abstain from voting.