After fire, protests rock Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of a fire reported at the Secretariat on Tuesday evening, high drama unfolded there with UDF MLAs led by the Opposition Leader staging a dharna demanding to let them enter the premises.

Meanwhile BJP state president K Surendran, who protested there with party workers, was arrested and removed by the police.The Secretariat premises turned into a venue of major protests. The Opposition parties alleged that the government was behind the incident to destroy important files related to gold smuggling case. Soon, the main roads to the Secretariat were closed with barricades by the police.

BJP workers led by Surendran launched a protest as soon as the fire broke out in the block. The protesters turned violent as the police tried to arrest and remove BJP workers who had gathered in front of the Cantonment Gate I.

Surendran, BJP district president VV Rajesh and state secretary C Sivankutty were arrested which resulted in more BJP workers gathering in front of the gate and the protest strengthened. Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, who was in the Secretariat, soon came out and asked mediapersons and political workers to clear the premises, inviting protests.

Opposition MLA VS Sivakumar, who reached the spot was denied entry into the Secretariat premises which enraged the Congress workers. Soon, Sivakumar and VT Balram, MLA, along with other Congress workers, launched a protest in front of the Cantonment Gate raising slogans in support of UDF and demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Though City Police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay tried to persuade VS Sivakumar to move out, it proved futile. The protest of Congress workers intensified as Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala arrived at the spot. Chennithala criticised the Chief Secretary for stopping MLAs from entering the premises. Later the police allowed Chennithala, VS Sivakumar, VT Balram and KS Sabarinadhan to enter the Secretariat.

BJP workers led by national executive member P K Krishnadas again started protesting as their leaders were not allowed to enter the Secretariat premises. Later in the evening, police used water cannons as Youth Congress workers launched a protest in front of the Cantonment gate.

The fire and aftermath

l4.45pm : Fire breaks out at GAD protocol section in North Sandwich Block

l5pm: BJP workers led by K Surendran and media personnel reach Secretariat. Soon, UDF MLA V S Sivakumar also arrives

l5.55pm: Police arrest Surendran, other BJP workers after the chief secretary asks everyone to clear the premises

l6.30pm: Sivakumar denied entry to Secretariat. Talks with city police commissioner

l6.45pm: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala reaches Cantonment gate and joins the stir

l6.55pm : Chennithala and MLAs allowed to enter Secretariat premises

l7.30pm: Youth Congress workers protest in front of the Secretariat

Addl DGP (HQ)-led team to investigate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has announced a high-level probe led by Addl DGP (Police Headquarters) Manoj Abraham into the incident. Special SP V Ajith will be in charge of the investigation, while IG P Vijayan will supervise the probe. Meanwhile, forensic officials conducted a search at the department and collected visuals from the spot.

Multi-department team to probe sabotage angle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The multi-departmental team led by Disaster Management Commissioner A Kowsigan, which was also asked to investigated the mishap, will probe whether there is evidence of sabotage in the incident.

The team comprising Fire and Rescue director Naushad, PWD Chief Electrical Engineer Koshy John and state Power Department Chief Electrical Inspector Anil Kumar will also look into the probable cause of fire, the extent of losses, the destroyed physical files and the steps to be taken to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.

The team should file its report within a week, said Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta. This will be in addition to the investigation by the special team under ADGP Manoj Abraham.