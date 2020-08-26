STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Assembly mayhem in 2015 by LDF MLAs: Kerala HC says case cannot be on hold indefinitely

The petitioners submitted that in spite of the case being posted 15 times between May 27, 2019 and June 16, 2020, the hearing of the petition is being deliberately protracted.

Published: 26th August 2020 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Shining? Not quite! MLA V Sivankutty seen raising an emergency lamp from the Speaker's dais in this 2015 budget session file photo.

Shining? Not quite! MLA V Sivankutty seen raising an emergency lamp from the Speaker's dais in this 2015 budget session file photo. (EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday held that the case pertaining to LDF MLAs creating a ruckus in the Kerala assembly by breaking chairs, snapping mikes and climbing atop tables during a budget session in 2015 cannot be kept on hold indefinitely. 

Merely because an application to withdraw the case being filed has been kept pending without orders, the case cannot remain on hold indefinitely, the court observed. 

The court observed that there is no justification for the inordinate delay in rendering a decision on the application seeking withdrawal from prosecution, particularly when the accused are elected Members of the Legislative Assembly. 

In this regard, the Supreme Court had also issued directives to ensure speedy disposal of cases against sitting and former legislators. 

The court directed the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Thiruvananthapuram to take a final decision on the petition filed by the prosecution to withdraw the case within two months from the date on which the court resumes normal functioning.

Justice VG Arun issued the order while disposing of the petition filed by MT Thomas of Kottayam and Peter Myaliparambil of Kaduthuruthy seeking a directive to the CJM Court, Thiruvananthapuram, to pass an order in the petition filed by the government prosecutor to withdraw the case against the accused. 

ALSO READ | Pandemic fails to dampen Thrissur's festival spirit, 'tigers' to dance virtually this Onam

When the LDF came into power, the additional public prosecutor had sought permission to withdraw the case against then LDF MLAs K Ajith, V Sivankutty, CK Sadasivan, KT Jaleel, who is now Higher Education Minister, K Kunjammed and EP Jayarajan, who is now Industries Minister.

The petitioners submitted that in spite of the case being posted 15 times between May 27, 2019 and June 16, 2020, the hearing of the petition is being deliberately protracted at the instance of the prosecution and the accused. Hence, they are seeking expeditious disposal of the application filed by the prosecutor.

Ajit Joy, counsel for the petitioners, submitted that the inordinate delay in disposing of the application has resulted in the calender case getting dragged on endlessly. 

The offenses committed by the accused, all elected Members of the Legislative Assembly, are serious. With their unwholesome acts having been telecast live and viewed by the general public, the court's failure to decide the case within a reasonable time will create the wrong impression among the public, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Assembly mayhem in 2015 LDF Kerala budget session 2015
India Matters
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Only first wife entitled to lay claim on husband's money: HC
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma therapy: Doctors await ICMR trial results as confusion grows
For representational purposes
Govt announces more centres for JEE, NEET to ensure social distancing
Pulwama terrorist attack site. (File Photo | PTI)
Pulwama: NIA used DNA tests to trace evidence that had 'blown to pieces'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala BJP secretary P Sudheer was heckled by the police when he tried to enter the Secretariat following the fire mishap. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Secretariat Fire: Angry Opposition burn CM Vijayan's effigy
Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a collapsed five-storey apartment building in Mahad Tuesday Aug. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: 4-year-old saved after 18 hours, Rescue operations end
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp